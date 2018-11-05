Obituaries

Emma Sue Bumgardner, Lake City

Emma Sue Bumgardner, age 75, of Lake City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 4, 2018 . Sue was born on November 1, 1943 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late James E. and Birdie Mae (Armstrong) Marlow. Sue was a faithful member of Shultz Hollow Baptist Church until her illness prevented her from attending. Sue loved being surrounded by her family, friends and loved her dog “Buttons”. She often opened her home for social get togethers with singing and fellowship. Sue enjoyed working in her flower garden, cooking, baking and was known to make the best chicken & dumplins in 3 counties.

In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by:

Husbands of 20yrs George Brown

of 12yrs Bill Bumgardner

Children Glenna Ruth Byrge

Michael Brown

Brothers Arnold, Tom, Carl, JD, Charlie, Clyde, Eugene

Sisters Willa Mae, Gladys, LeOpal, Cloia

Son in Laws Ronnie Gross, Butch Wilson

Survivors:

Children Teresa Gross and special friend Tim Wilson

Brenda Wilson Brian Brown and wife Sandra

Daughter in Law RoseAnn Brown

Grandchildren Nathan and DJ Wilson, Haley and Sarah Brown, Heather Phillips and Husband Brad, Krystine, Trysta and Abi Brown

Great Grandchildren Sierra and Sydnee Wilson, Alyvia and Kayleigh Phillips, Kaiden and Lacey Mozingo

Great Great Children Aubree Wilson

Special Friend Tim Wilson

Special Friend and

Caregiver Bertha Hawkins

Visitation: 6-8pm, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN

Funeral Service: 8pm, Tuesday, November 6, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen Marlow and Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow officiating.

Internment: Friends and Family will meet Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10am to go in funeral procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery for a 10:30am graveside service.

You may also view Abe’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

