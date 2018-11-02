Obituaries

Millie L Harvey, Rockwood

Obituaries

Millie L Harvey, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born in Rockwood, TN on November 26, 1928, daughter of Scott V. Lane and Bessie H. Cottrell

Millie never knew a stranger and always had on her dancing shoes. In earlier years she was very active in support of The Michael Dunn Center and the VFW. Millie spent many years as a hairdresser in Kingston at the side of her daughter, Patricia.

Predeceased by daughter Patricia Ann Henry, grandsons James M. Henry, Jr. and John Calvin Henry, twin sister Mildred Shirks and brothers and sisters Morgan Lane, Peter Lane, Willis Lane, John Lane, James Lane, Margaret Potter, Pauline Pendleton, Vera Reese, and Dean Woodward

Survivors:

Son: David L. Arp, Jr. (Cathy) of Englewood, Florida

Daughter: Sandra A. King (Larry) of Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Son-in-law: Jim Henry of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren: Leisa Henry of Harriman, TN

Cindy Googins (Bryan) of Cape Haze, FL

Scott Arp (Jennifer) of Englewood, FL

Great-Grandchildren: Madeline & Natalie Googins

Haley & Lucas Arp

Sister: Barbara Jenkins of Rockwood, TN

Nephews: Greg Shirks of Rockwood, TN

Gary Lane of Rockwood, Tennessee

Nieces: Hazel McCullough of Rockwood, TN

Teresa Craig of Rockwood, TN

Lisa Miller of Rockwood, TN

Kay Willis of Harriman, TN

Kathy Kennedy of Pennsylvania

Many great nieces & nephews

The family expresses gratitude to the nurses and staff of Victorian Square Assisted Living for their caring support. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 4, 2018 from 12:00noon-2:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and Interment will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens at 2:00pm with Jamie Jordan officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Millie L. Harvey.

