Jessie Pride, Knoxville

Jessie Pride, age 74, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Williamsburge Villas in Knoxville.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 5, 2018 from 6-8 pm in the Clinton Chapel of Holley Gamble Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at 8 PM. Interment will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Norris Memorial Gardens at 11 AM.

A complete obituary will be provided at a later date.

