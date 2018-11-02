Community

Free Pancake Brunch on November 12 in Honor of Veterans Day

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (November 2, 2018) – The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be honoring the men and women who have served our country, both present and past, with a pancake brunch on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis until the pancakes are gone. This is a free event for seniors age 50 and over as well as veterans of any age.

Those planning to attend are asked to contact the Senior Center to register by November 8 so organizers will have an accurate headcount.

Come out and enjoy this program and many others offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center. For additional information, or to register for an event, call the main desk at (865) 425-3999.

