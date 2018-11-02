Obituaries

Bobby Ray Long, Rockwood

Mr. Bobby Ray Long, age 79 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away October 30, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born September 8, 1939 in Petros, TN. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening. Bobby was a Paratrooper with 82nd Airborne In the United States Army stationed at FT. Bragg in North Carolina. He was a retired operator with Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge. Bobby was a graduate of Wartburg Central High school and an active member of the Roane County Tennis Association. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Wyrick Long; parents, James Ross Long and Martha Alice Spradlin Long; brother, Ronnie Long; sister, Betty Underwood.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Pamela & Husband Jeff Nelson of Columbia, TN

Son: James Long of Rockwood, TN.

Grandchildren: Brianna Nelson of Columbia, TN

Charlotte & Husband Steven Morden of Rossville, GA

Patrick Nelson of Atlanta, GA

Sisters: Peggy Lowe of Rockwood, TN

Mona Fellman of Nashville, TN

Helen & Husband Tom Spurling of Rockwood, TN

Judy & Husband Mike Harvey of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Jerry and Wife Una of Rockwood, TN

Family will receive friends Saturday, November 3, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Don Long officiating. Interment and graveside service will be held Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Old Petros Cemetery Petros, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bobby Ray Long.

