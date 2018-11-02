Obituaries
Carolyn Sue Wellman, Lake City
Carolyn Sue Wellman, age 80, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018 at her residence. Carolyn was born February 22, 1939 to the late Wilbur David Grubaugh and Mariah Eloise Lewis Grubaugh. Carolyn enjoyed shopping, coloring, her dogs, and getting her hair done. Carolyn loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors
Sons David Wellman of Indiana
Bobby Wellman of Indiana
Daughter Kimberly Ford of Indiana
Sister Debbie and Joe Fauver of Lake City
Barbara Murray of Deer Lodge
Pat Thompson of Portage, Indiana
Nieces Tonya Fauver of Lake City
Erica Phillips of Lake City
Tammy Justice of Lake City
Nephew Erik Fauver of Lake City
Great Nieces Kaylee Phillips, Lacey Phillips, Bailey Phillips
Elizabeth Justice, Hailey Justice
Great Nephew Austin Justice
Grandchildren Crystal Rosembaum
Visitation: 12:00 to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Interment to follow the Funeral Service at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.
