Carolyn Sue Wellman, Lake City

Carolyn Sue Wellman, age 80, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018 at her residence. Carolyn was born February 22, 1939 to the late Wilbur David Grubaugh and Mariah Eloise Lewis Grubaugh. Carolyn enjoyed shopping, coloring, her dogs, and getting her hair done. Carolyn loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors

Sons David Wellman of Indiana

Bobby Wellman of Indiana

Daughter Kimberly Ford of Indiana

Sister Debbie and Joe Fauver of Lake City

Barbara Murray of Deer Lodge

Pat Thompson of Portage, Indiana

Nieces Tonya Fauver of Lake City

Erica Phillips of Lake City

Tammy Justice of Lake City

Nephew Erik Fauver of Lake City

Great Nieces Kaylee Phillips, Lacey Phillips, Bailey Phillips

Elizabeth Justice, Hailey Justice

Great Nephew Austin Justice

Grandchildren Crystal Rosembaum

Visitation: 12:00 to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment to follow the Funeral Service at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

You may also view Carolyn’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

