Trash Pick-up will cost you more in Oliver Springs

Get ready to pay more for garbage pick up in Oliver Springs as the Town Council met last night and decided to raise garbage collection rates $0.42. The new rate, effective in December billing, will be $8.67 per household. Acting city manager Don Shillings said waste connections will be raising their rates and the city was losing money by not passing the increase on to the customer. The new rate will allow the city to at least break even by paying waste connections to collect the garbage for the city customers.

