William “Richard” VanVeckhoven, Clinton

William “Richard” VanVeckhoven, born May 6, 1943 passed away November 1, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. Richard was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. He was a proud Air Force Veteran who loved fishing, golfing, LSU college sports and most of all, his family.

Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Mittie VanVeckhoven; siblings, Ted and Darrnell

VanVeckhoven. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cook VanVeckhoven; Children, Richard Gregg VanVeckhoven (Tammy), Russell Wayne VanVeckhoven (Dana), Angela Denise VanVeckhoven, Karen Ridenour, Kimberly Elledge (Don) and Bobby Ridenour, Jr. (Sharon); grandchildren, Lane, Lora, Leah, Abigail, Ashlyn, Cody, Caitlyn, Meagan, Bobby III, Cassidy and Landon; Great Grandchildren, Addison, Caleb, Alexis and Easton. Second Baptist Church family and Open Door Baptist family in Denham Springs, Louisiana. A host of special friends and other family.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 5, 2018 from 5-7 PM in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11 AM at Second Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee, P.O. Box 53575 Knoxville, TN 37950 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.holleygamble.com

