Oliver Springs Hires New City Manager

The Oliver Springs Town Council approved the hiring of a new city manager during Thursday night’s meeting. The vote was to hire Thomas McCormick, as all five aldermen who were present voted in support of hiring McCormick stating his experience in the field of water and sewer operations brought him to the top of the list of three finalists. The city is under a sewer moratorium and they want to move forward with having the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation remove that from the city so they can enhance commercial and retail as well as residential development. McCormick comes from Florida but is an East Tennessee native. He most recently was living in middle Tennessee. McCormick will be paid $55,000 annually and will begin work immediately.

