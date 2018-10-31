Obituaries

Lawrence Wick, Ten Mile

Mr. Lawrence Wick, age 69 of Ten Mile, passed away on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Harriman Care and Rehab.

Larry was born on June 1, 1949. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Army and Marines. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Larry was preceded in death by his Mother, Alice Baney, Father, Lawrence Wick, Step-father, William Baney and sister, Pat Bridges.

He is survived by his son, Chris (Beth) Wick of Ten Mile, daughter, Cindy (Clay) Burnette of Philadelphia, grandsons, Tommy Hodge, Alcoa, Dillon and Travis Burnette, Philadelphia, sister, Tammy (Andy) Serafin, brothers, Terry (Melody) Baney, Ricky (Carol) Baney, Bobby (Betty) Wick all 0f Illinois.

A “Celebration of Life” service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 12:00 noon, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the family home at 2940 River Road, Ten Mile, TN. The family would like to Thank Amedisys Hospice for all the care and support that they provided during Mr. Wick’s illness.

To leave a note for Lawrence’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

