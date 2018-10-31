Obituaries

Glen “Gomer” Sheldon, Oakdale

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Glen “Gomer” Sheldon of Oakdale was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Born on May 24, 1952 to Kenneth and Mary Sheldon. Glen touched the lives of all who knew him. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Glen married Linda Fritts in 1971 and raised three amazing children. He was very dedicated to his children and grandchildren in all aspects of their lives. He taught them everything that he knew so they could benefit from is knowledge. Glen was a contractor where he built houses throughout all of Morgan, Roane, Anderson, and Knox counties.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary; sisters, Kathy Bunch, Anita Sheldon, and Sandra Sheldon; brother, Charles Sheldon.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sheldon;

Brothers, Kenny Sheldon and Danny Sheldon;

Sisters, Patsy Carter, Sharon Cates, Barbra Bailey;

Children, Marie Sheldon, Allen Sheldon and wife Cathleen, and Crystal DeVaney;

Grandchildren, Samantha Mayton, Al Sheldon, Melinda Kanipe, Alex Kanipe, Sarah DeVaney, Charlie Kanipe, Jay DeVaney, Eva DeVaney, Courtney DeVaney, and his two adopted grandsons, Charlie Hope and Joseph Smith.

Glen was an amazing man who will be so dearly missed. His presence will live on through the lives of his children and grandchildren.

He chose cremation with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Glen’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

