Harold Pickard, Harriman

Mr. Harold Pickard, age 73 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Harold was born May 13, 1945 in Harriman, TN. He was a 1st Class Petty Officer in the United States Navy and spent five years on the USS Wasp-Class Amphibious Assault Ships operated by the United States Navy. Harold loved electronics and was a heavy equipment operator. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Pickard; parents, John Stanley Pickard and Hazel Annie Kreis Pickard; Wife, Nina Pickard; siblings, Will Pickard, Jerry Pickard, Winford Pickard, Betty Ruth Pickard and Wilma Jean Pickard.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Taylor Pickard of Harriman, TN

Brothers: Kenneth Pickard of Harriman, TN

Bobby Pickard of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: Shaun Hall of Harriman, TN

God Daughter: Jayden Sexton

Sister-In-law: Clara Pickard

Linda Simonds

Family will receive friends Thursday, November 1, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Greg Russell and Pastor Rodger Buck officiating. Interment and graveside service will be Friday, November 2, 2018 at 4:00 pm in the Elverton Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harold Pickard.

