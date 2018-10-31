Obituaries

Sharon “Pam” McNally, of the Eureka community of Rockwood

Mrs. Sharon “Pam” McNally, age 67, a resident of the Eureka community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 29, 2018 at the Specialty Select at Ft. Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born December 23, 1950 in Roane County, Tennessee and was of the Baptist faith. “Pam” was a most kind and loving person who loved her family very much. She was full of joy and laughter, never complained, and always had a smile. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack Dave Wyrick and Hazel Ilene Shelby Wyrick; brothers, Mack Wyrick, Jr., and Ray Sterling Wyrick; and sisters, Patricia Gail Walden, Mary Colyer, and Cora Jane Keylon.

Survivors include:

Husband: Larry McNally of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: Bill Wyrick & wife, Donna of Rockwood, TN

Leonard Wyrick, Sr. of Midtown, TN

Terry Wyrick & wife, Susie of Kingston, TN

Aunt: Wanda Burggrallf of Kingston, TN

Sisters-in-law: Janet Bryant of Rockwood, TN

Irene McNally of Rockwood, TN

Brother-in-law: Gene Keylon of Ten Mile, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with her nephews, Leonard Wyrick, Jr. and Gary Keylon officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Sharon “Pam” McNally.

