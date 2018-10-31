Obituaries

Jerry Wayne Snow, Ozone Community of Rockwood

Mr. Jerry Wayne Snow, age 65, a resident of the Ozone Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 in the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville, Tennessee. He was born April 23, 1953 in Harriman, Tennessee. Jerry was a retired Autobody Man with Glenn Hills Auto Parts in Rockwood and a member of the Mountain View Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Allen Snow and Mary Carroll Snow; brother, Ronnie Snow; and an infant twin brother.

Survivors include:

Wife: Sharon Wolfe Snow of Ozone, TN

Son: Terry Wayne Snow and his girlfriend, Nikki Stallings of Ozone, TN

Sister: Linda Cole of Knoxville, TN

Brothers: James Snow & wife, Tricia of Harriman, TN

Donnie Snow & wife, Kathy of Leesburg, FL

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 2, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) until 8:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Tim Giddens officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 12:00 noon (E.D.T.) in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with military honors by the U.S. Navy. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Jerry Wayne Snow.

