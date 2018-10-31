Obituaries

Sallie Janice Tucker Tinker, Oliver Springs

Sallie Janice Tucker Tinker, age 77, of Oliver Springs closed her eyes and left her sickly, earthly body on Saturday, October 27th and opened her eyes to see her Savior’s face. She is now dancing and running those golden streets happy and healthy.

She was born and raised in Windrock, Tennessee. She later bought her first and only home in Norwood where she single-handedly raised four children and helped raise several grandchildren. Her home was always an open door to whoever needed a place of comfort and love. All who knew her, loved her and she was known as Mimi by her grandchildren, their friends and throughout the community.

She lived for her Lord and her family. Her great faith carried her through the many trials in her life. She was a woman of God, a Godly mother, a Godly grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Son Jeff Tinker and wife Tracy of Asheville, North Carolina, Son Brian Tinker of Knoxville, Daughter Janice Campbell and fiancée Chris McClain of Maryville and Son Mark Tinker of Oliver Springs; Grandchildren: Josh Kidwell and wife Brittany, Justin Kidwell and wife Angel, Brooke Tinker, Cody Tinker, Amanda Spradlin and husband Paul, Tanner Binkley, Natalie Tinker, and Tanner Binkley; Great grandchildren: Dylan Hughett, Josh Kidwell Jr., Emily Kidwell, Larry Kidwell, Kali Kidwell, Kora Kidwell, Ally Spradlin, Sullivan Spradlin, and Jaxon Binkley; Great great grandchildren: Sophia Hughett and Liam Hughett; Brother Archie Tucker; Sisters: Lavada Hatmaker, Vickie Lane, Sharon Wilson, Debra McCabe, and Patsy Burney.

Preceded in death by parents: Kelsey Pride Tucker and William Frank Tucker; Brothers: Amos Tucker, Fred Tucker, and Tommy Tucker; Sisters: Sandra Tucker and Wanda Tucker.

Sallie worked at the K-25 facility as a maintenance mechanic and later at the Y-12 facility. She was implemental in employees receiving compensations, working closely with reporters locally and from out of town, and also testifying before Congress on behalf of all of the employees of the Martin Marietta/DOL facilities.

We would like to thank her at-home nursing staff for the wonderful care and love that they have provided over the years for our mom. We would also like to thank the staff in CCU and fourth floor at Methodist Medical Center for their excellent care of her.

Sallie’s wishes were to be cremated without a funeral, memorial service or celebration of life.

If you would like, you may make a donation to your favorite charity or organization in her memory.

