Obituaries
Mary Kathleen Treadway, Rockwood
Mrs. Mary Kathleen Treadway, age 83 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, October 28th, 2018. She was born on February 23rd, 1935. Mary attended Eagle Furnace Baptist Church. She loved sewing and cooking. She is preceded in death by her husband: Claude Treadway; Daughter: Teresa Clawson; Granddaughter: Paula Stokes; Parents: Charles and Nany Baker; Brothers: Allen Baker, Marvin Baker; Sisters: Evelyn Davis, Ruby Neisig, and Mildred Rosser. She is survived by:
Daughters: Mary Ellen Schubert of Locust Grove, GA
Celia Pearl Norton of Rockwood, TN
Connie Lynn Riddle of Rockwood, TN
Karen Sue Riddle of Rockwood, TN
Tonia Gail Huffstedler of Harriman, TN
Son: Claude Edward Treadway Jr. of Rockwood, TN
Special Friend: Charles Hicks of Rockwood, TN
15 Grandchildren
22 Great Grandchildren
Several Great- Great Grandchildren
Sister: Frankie Miller
Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 31, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. David Treadway officiating. Interment and graveside service will be in the Jonesville Cemetery in Oliver Springs, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Kathleen Treadway.