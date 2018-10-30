Obituaries

Russell Potter, Crossville

Mr. Russell Potter, age 86 of Crossville, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday morning October 29, 2018. He was born July 5, 1932 in Frankfort, Tennessee, and loved to hunt and fish before serving in the U.S. Army between 1948 and 1952. While fighting in the Korean War, he was wounded in action near the Chosin Reservoir and was awarded the Purple Heart. After returning home, he married Geneva McCormick of Lancing, Tennessee, and moved to Chicago to raise his family. From 1965 to 1992 Russell delivered mail for the U.S. Post Office in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Along with his parents Russell was also preceded in death by his brother: Clarence Potter.

And six sisters: Pansy Tate, Nona Slack, Elna Jacks, Mildred Barger, Edith Griffith, and Elsie Stewart.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Geneva McCormick Potter.

Their two sons and daughters-in-law: Jim and Yvonne Potter of Grand Blanc, Michigan and John and Lynn Potter of Mt. Prospect, Illinois.

Two sisters: Audrey Stewart of Franklin, Tennessee, and Lorene Gomez of Ingleside, Illinois.

He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren: James Potter (Leila) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Alyssa Graves (Ryan) of Denver, Colorado, Shannon Collop (John) of Tampa, Florida, Melissa Potter of Columbus, Wisconsin, and Cyndi Potter of Mt. Prospect, Illinois.

And five great grandchildren: Lewis and Eliot Potter, Caedmon, Emma, and Nora Collop.

The family will receive friends Thursday November 1, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Rev. John Collop officiating. Interment will follow in Potters Chapel Cemetery in Lancing.

