Obituaries

Clorene Patterson Daugherty, Oliver Springs

Clorene Patterson Daugherty, age 89 of Oliver Springs, formally of Devonia, TN passed away October 28,2018 at UT Medical Center due to stroke complications. She was retired from TVA Natural Resources, Norris, TN and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church of Devonia. She loved watching Lady Vols basketball.

Preceded in death by her two sons, Gary and Terry, whom she thought was two little angels, husband Delbert, parents Dorsey and Susie Patterson, sisters, Cleo and Charlene, sister in law Dee Patterson who she thought of as a sister.

Survivors

Daughter…. Cathy of Oliver Springs

Sister…. Bobbie Hibbs (Bill) of Jacksonville, AR

Brother…. Leland Patterson of Brooklyn, OH

Three grandsons…. Randy Daugherty (Stacy) of Heiskell

Mike of Oliver Springs

Brandon (Delisa) of Lafayette, TN

Two great grandkids…. Heather and Brett Daugherty

Host of other friends and relatives

Special Friends…. Opal and Frankie Hite and Glenith Bratcher

The family would like to thank the staff at UT Medical Center, Neuro Critical Care Unit and 5 East who provided the best care and comfort, everyone was so kind and passionate. It was greatly appreciated.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 pm funeral service at 7:00pm with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating

Interment will be on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 1:00 pm

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

www.holleygamble.com

