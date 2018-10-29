Obituaries

Janice Carol Cofer, Oakdale

Janice Carol Cofer age 73 of Oakdale passed away at her home on October 26, 2018. She was born to Helen Coffey Conner on May 30, 1945. She was the granddaughter of Lawrence and Essie Coffey and the mother of Donna, Tony, Ricky, and Misty Cofer. A sister to Jim Moore, Becky Cofer, and Rachel Coffey. She was more of a sister to her Aunt Wanda and Linda Coffey than a niece.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Helen Coffey Conner.

Husband: Larry Cofer.

Son: Tony Cofer.

Daughter: Misty Cofer.

Grandson: Jacob Cofer.

Sister: Becky Conner Cofer.

She is survived by daughter: Donna Cofer Wilson.

Son: Rickey Cofer.

Grandchildren: Brandon Jones, Cody Cofer, Kyle Cofer, Elijah Cofer, Brandi Gullett, Misty Presswood, and April Bertram.

Great grandsons: Tyson Jones and Chayse Cofer.

Brother: Jim Moore and wife Penny.

Sister: Rachel Coffey.

Daughters in law: Cathy Cofer & Mary Costello.

Nephews: Jamie Moore, Allen Moore & Shane Morgan

Aunts: Wanda Abston and Linda Kilby.

Janice will be remembered as a good listener- always lending an ear and offering a candid response. Janice was funny, found always with a smile on her face and a joke on her lips. Janice loved sharing funny memories; as her unique laughter filled the room. She was small in stature but big in heart.

A celebration of life will be held 7pm Oct 30th at New Life Baptist Church, Trenton St. Harriman TN. with Tommy Kilby officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Cofer family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

