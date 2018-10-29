Obituaries

Bobbie Jean Leinart Stooksbury, Clinton

Bobbie Jean Leinart Stooksbury, age 89 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at her home. She was born on August, 7, 1929 to the late William Cecil and Gladys Walters Leinart in Clinton. She was a Teaching Assistant at South Clinton Elementary for many years. She enjoyed working in her flowers and crocheting. She also had a library of cookbooks and loved to prepare meals out of them. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Eugene Stooksbury, and son, Michael Eugene Stooksbury.

She is survived by: daughter, Deborah Zachary and husband Sam; brother, Bill Leinart and wife Jean; grandchildren, Corey Zachary and wife Arlie, David Zachary; and many extended family members and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Tennova Home Health as well as Tennova Hospice for the care they gave to Bobbie. Also, special thanks to the many friends and neighbors who cared for her in her time of ill health.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 11am-12Noon with the funeral service to follow at Noon with the Rev. Terry Baker officiating. Her burial will follow the funeral service at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

