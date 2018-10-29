Obituaries

Carlie Miles, Harriman

Mr. Carlie Miles, age 84, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at the home of his son in Ten Mile, Tennessee. He was born September 10, 1934 in Morgan County, Tennessee. He graduated from Oakdale High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina. He was a member of the Laurel Bluff Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee, was a Mason, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Miles was also retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (O.R.N.L). He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Cora Mae Robinson Miles; son, Joey Miles; brother-in-law, Bob Wright; and niece, Deborah Wright.

Survivors include:

Sons & Daughters-in-law: Charles “Chuck” & Carolyn Miles of Ten Mile, TN

Randy & Debbie Miles of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren: Shaina Phillips & husband, Tagen of Knoxville, TN

Natasha Niswonger & husband, John Paul of Ten Mile, TN

Randy Miles

Several Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Betty Wright of Harriman, TN

Loretta Painter of Harriman, TN

Gayle Beatty & husband, Tim of Clinton, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Brown Cemetery, Brown Peninsula Drive, Kingston, Tennessee for Graveside Services and interment with Rev. Darrell Wright officiating. Full military honors will be given by the Roane County Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Carlie Miles.

