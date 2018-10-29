Obituaries

A. Virgil Wilder, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

A. Virgil Wilder, age 89 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, October 26, 2018 at his home.

He was born on April 26, 1929 in Hancock Co. He lived most of his life in the Karns Community where he was the owner of Karns Realty for 30 years. He retired from X-10. Virgil was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as Deacon and Treasurer. He loved listening to Bluegrass music, watching westerns with his dog, Penny, and spending time in his garden. Virgil was a man who put his family and church above all else.

He was preceded in death by parents, Bedford and Della Wilder; wife of 65 years, Wanda Wilder; son-in-law, Tony Cross; great-granddaughter, Ella Kay Irons; brothers, Ewin, Willard, and Clifton Wilder; sister, Ada Lee Johnson.

Survivors include his daughters, Rita Wilder, Lois Cross, and Lesa (Tim) Williams; grandchildren, Lee, Drew (Michelle), Lindsey, Travis (Amy), and Kala (Beau); great-grandchildren, Bryce, Trent, Callan, Paisley, and Miley River.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Edgemoor Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Rick Miller officiating. Graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or Edgemoor Baptist Church at 330 Old Emory Road, Clinton, TN 37716.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Wilder family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

