Obituaries

Cierra LaFamia Harmon, Rocky Top

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Cierra LaFamia Harmon, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on October 24, 2018 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Cierra was a loving mother to London Yerta and Monety Brinkman, loving daughter to William Walter Harmon and Violet Taylor Harmon, sister to Michael and Angela Harmon of Jacksboro, Tennessee, Archer Harmon, and Robert Rowe of Alexandria, Va. Cierra is preceded in death by her grandparents, Doc and Edra Taylor and Sam and Bessie Harmon. Cierra’s artistic abilities came naturalally at an early age and her favorite subjects were rustic landscapes. At Cierra’s request, no public service, but a private family service will be planned at a later date.

