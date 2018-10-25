Obituaries

Carl Leon Stringfield, Dutch Valley Community in Anderson County

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Carl Leon Stringfield, age 79, a resident of the Dutch Valley Community in Anderson County, passed away, Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at his home while surrounded by his family.

Mr. Stringfield was born February 1st 1939 in Morgan County. He was a lifelong resident of this area.

Carl was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church and was also the choir director. He loved yard work, reading, singing and most of all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford Stringfield and Minnie Hamby Stringfield; by a brother, Edgar Stringfield, and by a sister, Yvonne Fairchild.

Carl is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Brown Stringfield of Clinton; by children: Michael Stringfield and wife, Becky of Clinton, Marsha Renee Davis and husband, Leonard of Maryville, Keith Stringfield and wife, Joy of Clinton, and Scotty Stringfield of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Bradley, Kyle, and Cody Stringfield; by step-grandchildren: Justin and Jamie Whitsett; by great grandsons: Greyson and Garrett Whitsett; by brothers: Ernest Stringfield and wife, Kay of Lancing, and Ronnie Stringfield and wife, Lucy of King, NC; by a sister, Delilah Stringfield of Oak Ridge; by a sister-in-law, Betty Stringfield of Kinston, NC and by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, October 26, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Joe Samples officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Orchard View Cemetery in Oliver Springs. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Stringfield family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

