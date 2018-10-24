Obituaries

Lyndia Faye Brewer Neal, Harriman

Mrs. Lyndia Faye Brewer Neal, age 74 of Harriman, passed away Sunday October 21, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Buford & Verna Brewer.

Two brothers: Charles and David Brewer.

Two sisters: Sue Taylor and Elizabeth Woody.

She is survived by husband: James A. Neal.

Son and daughter-in-law: James Brian Neal and wife Beth.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Neal family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

