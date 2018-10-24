BBBTV12

Carl Isham, Harriman

Mr. Carl Isham, age 72, of Harriman, passed away Monday October 22, 2018 at Harriman Care & Rehab. He loved fishing and Carl worked at Roane County Park for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Joe & Elizabeth Hamilton Isham.
Four brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his son: Scottie Isham.
Brother: Charlie Isham.
Sister: Edna Thurman.
Several nieces and nephews, along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman honored to serve the Isham family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

