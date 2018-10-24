Obituaries

Sandra Lyttle, Oak Ridge

Sandra Lyttle, age 71, passed away, October 22, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

Ms. Lyttle was born February 24, 1947 in Seattle, Washington. She moved to East Tennessee in 1971 and lived here the rest of her life. She was an Electronic Publisher at O.R.N.L Lab. Ms. Lyttle was a member of First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, volunteering at the church, especially in the kitchen. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was known for her beautiful smile, gentle spirit and love for the Lord.

Sandra is preceded by her parents: Ernest and Ruth Cleveland and by her ex-husband and friend, D. G. Lyttle.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Lyttle and Damon & Leslie Lyttle both of Oak Ridge, TN; by grandchildren, Damon Lyttle (Punker), Halley Gray and Autumn Ferguson; by great grandchildren, Aria and Alyssa; by in laws, Joyce & Mike Morris, also by special friends and extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, October 25, 2018, between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Kenny Raines officiating. Burial and graveside service will be held, Friday, October 26, 2018 at 10:00 am at the Anderson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Lyttle family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

