Jean Taylor, Oliver Springs

Jean Taylor, age 73, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Oliver Springs on May 29, 1945 to the late Jesse Goins and Lois Duncan.

She is also preceded in death by 3 children: Tracy Goins, Junior St. Antoine and Bethany St. Antoine; a sister: Peggy Arnold and a brother: Bobby Goins.

Jean is survived by 2 daughters: Leah Taylor (Rob Sherles) and Amanda Crawford (Jesse Turner); grandchildren: Jesse, Bo, Jimmy, Feleciana, Alena, Audriana, Madilynn, Aleah, Abby, Haylee, Brandon and Starla; a host of great-grandchildren; sisters: Joyce Brown and Lucille Roberts. She is also survived by a host of extended family members and special friends.

Jean chose to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

