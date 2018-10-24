Featured

Workforce Study to Help Identify Job and Economic Growth Opportunities

October 12, 2018 – The Oak Ridge Economic Development Initiative, a partnership between the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oak Ridge, working in cooperation with the Anderson County Economic Development Association and the Roane County Alliance, is undertaking a full analysis of the labor force in the in the 11-county labor market area comprised of Anderson, Roane, Scott, Campbell, Union, Morgan, Knox, Cumberland, Loudon, Sevier and Blount counties. Local residents and businesses are being called on to help.

“Working closely with Roane and Anderson County we noticed a trend by site consultants to underestimate our high-quality workforce,” said Steve Jones, Oak Ridge Economic Development Consultant. “The need for a more precise analysis of our demographic profile is needed because we’re missing opportunities.”

“This project will help position our region to compete in the global economy for the best economic development opportunities and jobs,” said Parker Hardy, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. In the short term, this data will assist existing businesses in finding qualified available workers. It will also help workforce agencies match workers with jobs and training programs. Long term, this project will provide planning data to prepare the workforce for the new economy, which requires higher skills.

This study includes a labor supply survey which is being conducted among working-age people via brief personal interviews at numerous local retail sites. “To achieve the greatest level of success, we need the help of individuals in the community,” said Hardy. “We ask people to stop and talk to our surveyors when they are in the area.”

Planned Workforce Survey dates and sites:

Wednesday, 4:00-6:00 p.m. – Kroger, 1550 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Thursday morning – Midtown Community Center Early Voting Location, 102 Robertsville Road

Thursday morning (tentative) – Roane State Community College, 701 Briarcliff Ave.

Thursday evening – Jackson Square

Thursday evening – Blankenship Field

Friday morning – Kroger, 1550 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Friday evening – Oak Ridge Civic Center, Halloween Party, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Saturday morning – Oak Ridge High School Flea Market, 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Saturday morning – Oak Ridge Farmer’s Market, Jackson Square

Saturday – Main Street Oak Ridge

The survey of local residents will identify key workforce information including:

Special and high-demand skills available among regional workers

Untapped labor force segments (newcomers, people returning to the workforce)

The extent of underemployment among local workers

Interest in training, and preferred fields of training

“Workforce skills and availability are the most critical factors for businesses considering new location or expansion. Leading communities must understand and address the workforce issue,” states Hardy.

“We appreciate the local organizations that provided places for our survey team to work. And we thank our local people in advance for stopping by and participating in the survey.”

The in-person survey takes only a couple of minutes to complete. Names are not collected and survey responses are completely anonymous.

Younger Associates, a highly-regarded economic development research firm, was tapped by Oak Ridge to conduct the analysis. For more information about the study call Parker Hardy at (865) 483-1321 or email at hardy@orcc.org.

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is Four-Star Accredited Chamber of Commerce and the winner of the ACCE 2010 Chamber of the Year designation.

