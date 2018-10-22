Obituaries

Sandra Joy “Sandy” Hart, Rockwood

Mrs. Sandra Joy “Sandy” Hart, age 70, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at her home. She was born February 11, 1948 in Lebanon, Indiana. Sandy was a cashier for many years at the Gateway I.G.A. in Rockwood and was of the Baptist faith. Sandy enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling with Don, her companion for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Rolland Mason and Retha Adaline Wallace Reynolds; son, Truman Wayne “Teddy” Ogden; and brothers, Gordon Mason and Max Mason.

Survivors include:

Son: Ferlin Ogden of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Sky Hutt & husband, Rick Nelson of Rockwood, TN

Son: Billy Hutt of Rockwood, TN

Son: Christopher Barker of Frankfort, IN

Daughter: Joanie Isenhower & husband, Craig of Sheridan, IN

Daughter: Clenna Barker of Noblesville, IN

Companion: Donald Brock of Rockwood, TN

A Host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Brother: John Mason & wife, Lee Ann of Noblesville, IN

Special Friend: Carol Dellingner of Evansville, IN

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 26, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. David Harmon officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Sandra Joy “Sandy” Hart.

