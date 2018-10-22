Obituaries

Ferris Rue Altum, Rockwood

Mr. Ferris Rue Altum, age 76 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 at The Waters of Clinton Nursing Home in Clinton, TN. Ferris was born November 14, 1941 in Daysville, TN. and he was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired Operator/Mechanic from Chase Scientific. He was preceded in death by his Parents; J.R. and Edith Young Altum, Brother; Bill Altum.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Susan Collins (Greg) of Oakdale. TN.

Son: Ricky Altum (Abigail) of Rockwood, TN.

Brothers: John Tommy Altum of Rockwood, TN.

Kenny Altum of Knoxville, TN.

4 Grandchildren

6 Great-Grandchildren

5 Great-Great-Grandchildren

Family will receive friends Monday, October 22, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Cremation plans have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ferris Rue Altum.

