Obituaries

Cordis Byrge, Devonia

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Cordis Byrge, age 76 of Devonia, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018 at his residence. Cordis was born on April 14, 1942 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Ellis Byrge and Monnie Leab Byrge. Cordis was a coal miner. He was a member of Free Communion. He enjoyed building, working with wood, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Cordis is preceded in death by his brother Guy Byrge.

Survivors:

Wife of 51 Years Jurline Byrge

Sons Michael and wife Rhonda of Devonia

Grandchildren Madison, Rebecca, Hollianna, Zachary, Daniel, and Jackson

Brothers Verldon and Michelle Byrge of Clinton

Early and Mary Byrge of Sunbright

Sisters Georgia Lee and Odis Phillips of New River

Christine and Ray Young of Wartburg

Special Friends Patricia Seiber, Mickey Robinson, Fred Ward

Roy Burchfield, and Randy Daugherty

Cordis had many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends and family members dear to him.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the Seiber Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

