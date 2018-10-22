Obituaries
Cordis Byrge, Devonia
Cordis Byrge, age 76 of Devonia, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018 at his residence. Cordis was born on April 14, 1942 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Ellis Byrge and Monnie Leab Byrge. Cordis was a coal miner. He was a member of Free Communion. He enjoyed building, working with wood, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Cordis is preceded in death by his brother Guy Byrge.
Survivors:
Wife of 51 Years Jurline Byrge
Sons Michael and wife Rhonda of Devonia
Grandchildren Madison, Rebecca, Hollianna, Zachary, Daniel, and Jackson
Brothers Verldon and Michelle Byrge of Clinton
Early and Mary Byrge of Sunbright
Sisters Georgia Lee and Odis Phillips of New River
Christine and Ray Young of Wartburg
Special Friends Patricia Seiber, Mickey Robinson, Fred Ward
Roy Burchfield, and Randy Daugherty
Cordis had many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends and family members dear to him.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the Seiber Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.