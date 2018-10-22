Obituaries
Michael Joseph Martin, Caryville
Michael Joseph Martin, age 66, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and was on his twenty-ninth time of reading the Bible in its entirety. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Carylee Martin.
Survivors:
Wife of 31 Years Gail Martin
Sons Todd (BreAnna Adkins) Martin
Chris (Sara) Martin
Grandchildren Caleb Shephard, Zoe Wright, Joshua Martin
Brooklyn Martin, Zander Martin
Lily Braden, and Sparrow Martin
Brothers Howard (Nancy) Martin
Jimmy (Susie) Martin
Lawrence (Judy) Martin
Sisters Wilma Henegar
Diane (Odus) Maupin
The family also thanks special caregiver and niece, Erin Goans.
Visitation: 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 22, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, October 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault and Rev. Jason Goans officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.