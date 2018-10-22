Obituaries

Michael Joseph Martin, Caryville

Michael Joseph Martin, age 66, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and was on his twenty-ninth time of reading the Bible in its entirety. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Carylee Martin.

Survivors:

Wife of 31 Years Gail Martin

Sons Todd (BreAnna Adkins) Martin

Chris (Sara) Martin

Grandchildren Caleb Shephard, Zoe Wright, Joshua Martin

Brooklyn Martin, Zander Martin

Lily Braden, and Sparrow Martin

Brothers Howard (Nancy) Martin

Jimmy (Susie) Martin

Lawrence (Judy) Martin

Sisters Wilma Henegar

Diane (Odus) Maupin

The family also thanks special caregiver and niece, Erin Goans.

Visitation: 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 22, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, October 22, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault and Rev. Jason Goans officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

