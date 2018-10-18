Drug Round-up in Rockwood lands over 30 people in Jail

Featured

Officers from several law enforcement agencies in Roane County were out early Thursday morning rounding up more than 30 people who were indicted on Monday by the grand jury on drug offenses.

The grand jury indicted 70 people overall. The Rockwood police say a large number of those cases were involving methamphetamine. Some cases also involved opioids and other pills, meth, heroin and even some heroin laced with fentanyl.

The round-up included seven women and 26 men. Those that have been arrested have been taken to the District Attorney’s office for processing before being booked into the Roane County Jail.

A press conference is scheduled for 12 noon and our Dudley Evans will be there.

More information as it becomes available and of course a full recap on the Channel 12 Evening News at 5 pm and 5:30 pm.

