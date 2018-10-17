Featured

Progress PAC Announces City Council and School Board Endorsements

Posted on by in Featured, News with

October 17, 2018 – Four candidates for Oak Ridge City Council and all three candidates running for Oak Ridge Board of Education have earned endorsement by Progress PAC, leaders of the committee announced today.

Incumbents Mayor Warren Gooch, Ellen Smith, and Kelly Callison received PAC endorsement as did Tim Stallings, who previously served on the City Council in the 1990’s. School Board candidates Laura McLean, Ben Stephens, and Erin Webb – all incumbents who are running unopposed – also received the political action committee’s nod.

Progress PAC, which was created by the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce but which operates independently, endorses City Council and School Board candidates who ask for the committee’s support and who are supportive of the Chamber’s mission, vision, and key legislative priorities.

“Only candidates who returned a PAC-provided questionnaire and who were interviewed by PAC members were considered for endorsement,” said Progress PAC Chairman Stacy Myers. “All of the candidates for school board and four candidates for Oak Ridge City Council took part,” added Myers, “and everyone who did participate received progress PAC support.” Incumbent Councilmember Derrick Hammond, who is running unopposed for his single seat, informed PAC leadership that he could not take part due to a family member’s illness and the committee did not receive a response from incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn.

All questionnaires that were returned to the PAC and which were the foundations of Progress PAC interviews may be found on the Progress PAC Facebook page @ Oak Ridge Progress PAC.

“To ensure transparency, candidates receiving Progress PAC endorsement are not informed of the PAC’s decisions until they are made public,” said Myers, “and we do not coordinate with any candidate or campaign.”

PAC Treasurer John Smith elaborated that endorsed candidates receive the same press releases that the news media does and at the same time. “They see our advertising at the same time the voters do,” he added. “We have never contributed to any campaign. All of our financial support comes from individual and corporate contributions contributed directly to the PAC, and we report to the election commissions in Anderson County and Roane County,” Smith said.

In addition to Myers and Smith, Progress PAC members are Mark Harvey, Charles Crowe, Austin Lance, and Steve Whitson. All committee members are Oak Ridge residents.

Council Candidates Receiving Endorsements:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

