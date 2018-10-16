Featured

One man in Jail after Pursuit by Cumberland and Roane County Officers

A vehicle pursuit yesterday afternoon that started in eastern Cumberland County ended in Roane County with an arrest. The suspect was wanted for assault on a female and vandalism on the female’s residence. He was being pursued by Cumberland County, THP, Roane County and Rockwood Police. The report states an automobile driven by 27-year-old Eric Lee Hall of Rockwood was traveling at a high rate of speed on Westel Road. Officers chased Hall to Airport Road down into Rockwood. A collision between one patrol cruiser and Hall’s vehicle took place at the intersection of Post Oak Valley Road and Joiner Hollow Road but Hall kept going. A female in the suspect’s car bailed out at Post Oak Valley and Delozier Road. The chase ended at a residence on Post Oak Springs when Hall apparently rammed a patrol car then hit a tree. Hall was arrested and charged with:

Leaving The Scene (Property Damage Only)

Reckless Driving

Aggravated Assault

and Driving On a Revoked/Suspended License

and other charges could be forthcoming. The specifics of where this all started and who he assaulted were not readily available but Hall was taken to the Roane County Jail where he remained as of late this afternoon.

