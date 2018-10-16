Obituaries

Joyce Duncan, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Joyce Duncan, age 85 of Harriman, passed away Sunday October 14, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband: R W Duncan.

Two sons: Daryl and Dale Duncan.

Brother that she loved dearly: Buddy Helton.

She is survived by son: Dennis Duncan of Harriman.

Four daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie & Johnny Langley of Oakdale, Daphne & Porter Gipson of Kingston, Darla & Roger Hendrickson of Harriman, and Dawn & Michael Lively also of Oakdale.

A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sister: Sally Hayes.

Nieces: Debby, Wanda, and Sandy.

Special cousin: Linda & Bob Centner.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Duncan family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

