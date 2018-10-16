Obituaries
Joyce Duncan, Harriman
Mrs. Joyce Duncan, age 85 of Harriman, passed away Sunday October 14, 2018 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband: R W Duncan.
Two sons: Daryl and Dale Duncan.
Brother that she loved dearly: Buddy Helton.
She is survived by son: Dennis Duncan of Harriman.
Four daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie & Johnny Langley of Oakdale, Daphne & Porter Gipson of Kingston, Darla & Roger Hendrickson of Harriman, and Dawn & Michael Lively also of Oakdale.
A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sister: Sally Hayes.
Nieces: Debby, Wanda, and Sandy.
Special cousin: Linda & Bob Centner.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Duncan family.
