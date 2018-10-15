Obituaries

Margaret Pauline Steelman, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Margaret Pauline Steelman, age 97 of Harriman passed away Wednesday October 10, 2018 at home. Pauline was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward.

Daughter and son-in-law Roberta and Cecil Bradshaw.

Son-in-law Lindell Huskins.

Grandson Edward Booth.

And special friend Linda Durham.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Gary and Dolly.

Three daughters and two sons-in-law: Betty and J.C., Carolyn, and Teresa and Sam.

Grandchildren, Larry, Pam, Mike, Mark, Paula, Meri, Angela, Kristi, Sam and Danny, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by special niece Donna Rice.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 pm. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Sam Leslie and Pastor Matt Edwards Jr. officiating. Graveside services will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Steelman family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

