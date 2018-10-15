Obituaries

Helen Marie Collins, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Helen Marie Collins, 95, passed away Wednesday October 10, 2018 at her home in Harriman. Born January 19, 1923 in Harriman, she was raised by her grandmother Charlotte Howard after her mother died when Marie was only 9 months old. She attended Harriman City Schools and worked for many years at Roane Hosiery Mill beginning in the late 1950s. Mrs. Collins left a legacy of educators with both her children and their spouses being teachers and administrators in the Harriman City and Roane County School Systems for decades. Two of her grandchildren and three of their spouses are also educators. She was a lifelong and dedicated member of Riverside Baptist Church and faithful follower of Jesus Christ. She was a former Sunday School teacher and active in WMU and has a women’s circle name in her honor. She was especially fond of the Lottie Moon Christmas offering and thankful for the bus ministry that took her to and from church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Sam and Daisy Howard, and her stepmother Callie Howard.

Her husband of 68 years: Ralph Collins.

And her son-in-law: Gene Thurman.

She is survived by her daughter: Lynda Collins Thurman of Harriman.

Her son Gary Collins and wife Donna of Kingston.

Four grandchildren: Trent and wife Francie Thurman of Austin, Texas, Todd and wife Parri Thurman of Knoxville, Bryant and wife Stephannie Collins of Kingston and Brady and wife Rachel Collins of Kingston.

Seven great-grandchildren Ben and Sam Thurman, Kyndal and Kain Collins, Camilla and Karenna Thurman and Darby Collins.

And a special cousin Betty Oody.

The family would also like to thank Anita Hill who was a wonderful and kind caregiver in her time of need.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 14, 2018 from 2:00 to 3:30 at Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 3:30. Family and friends will meet Monday, October 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Riverside Baptist Church.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Collins family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

