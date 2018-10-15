Obituaries

Eric T. “Ty” Williams, Harriman

Mr. Eric T. “Ty” Williams, age 50 of Harriman, passed away Thursday October 11, 2018 at Ft. Loudon Medical Center in Lenoir City. Ty worker as a roofer for many years.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Doyle Worley.

His grandmother: Olivia Worley.

And his granny: Marian Worley.

He is survived by his mother and father: Geraldine and Johnny Sandifer.

One daughter: Ericka Vera and her husband Alex of Leesburg, FL.

Two sons: Kyle Williams also of Leesburg, FL and Dylan Williams of Oakdale.

One grandson: Daniel Williams.

One sister and brother-in-law: Edye Brown and her husband Marc of Harriman.

Two brothers: Damon Sandifer and his wife Kenvia, and Dolan Sandifer and his fiancé Christy Roberts all of Harriman.

Several nieces and a nephew.

His close friends: Daniel Coffey, Richard Holt and Jimmy Park.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Williams family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

