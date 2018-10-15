Obituaries

Bobby Joe Standridge, Harriman

Mr. Bobby Joe Standridge, age 72, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday October 10, 2018 at The Bridge in Rockwood. Bobby loved cars of any type, but his favorites were antique cars and Volkswagen Bugs.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Curtis and Mildred Standridge.

And his sister: Linda Faye Walker.

He is survived by two daughters: Sumer Brackett (Mike) of Harriman and Jacie Norton (Stephanie) of Arden, NC.

Two granddaughters: Savannah Smith and Mallory Smith.

One grandson: Gage Brackett.

Two nephews: Richard Walker and Wesley Walker.

The family held a private service. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve Standridge family.

