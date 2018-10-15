Obituaries

Richard A. Robinson, Oakdale

Mr. Richard A. Robinson, age 48, of Oakdale, passed away Wednesday October 10, 2018 at his home. He attended the First Baptist Church in Oakdale. Richard enjoyed “junking” and collecting antiques.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Francis Robinson.

And one brother: Andy Meunier.

He is survived by his wife of twelve years: Tammy Robinson.

Three brothers: Thomas, Russell and Gary Meunier.

One sister: Debora West.

Several nieces and nephews, along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday October 15, 2018 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jr. York officiating. Interment will follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman honored to serve the Robinson family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

