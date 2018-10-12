BBBTV12

Dustin Corey Keathley,

Dustin Corey Keathley, 41, born May 4, 1977 went to be with the Lord October 9, 2018 after a long hard battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Irene Stewart and Flora and Boyd Keathley; father-in-law, Wayne Goodman.

He is survived by his wife, Felicia Goodman Keathley; children, Kera, Elizabeth and Gavin Keathley; father, David Keathley; mother, Barbara Stewart Keathley; brothers, David and wife, Tracy Keathley and Tim Keathley; sisters, Mindy and Allen Richardson, Amy and Ryan Hillis and Suzanne and Jeffrey Letner; mother-in-law, Sara Goodman; brothers-in-law, Lou and Carrie Goodman, Arron Goodman and Sarah Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Corey loved people and people loved Corey. He was a great father, husband, brother, uncle, son and coach. But most importantly he was a good Christian and wanted everyone to be saved. He was also a signal maintainer at Norfolk Southern Rail Road.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00. Interment will follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for the family of Dustin Corey Keathley.

