Robert “Bob” Edgar Whedbee, Oliver Springs

Loving husband and Pop, Robert “Bob” Edgar Whedbee, age 71, went to his Heavenly Home on October 11, 2018 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born in Oak Ridge Hospital in 1947 but lived his entire adulthood in Oliver Springs. He was a member of Solway Baptist Church for many years, where he served as treasurer for 20+ of those years. He also served as Sunday School teacher, in the bus ministry, and as an usher. Later, he and his wife Louise moved their membership to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where he loved working in the Printing Ministry. He loved the Lord with all his heart and until sickness prevented, never missed a church service.

Bob served 3 years in the US Army, remaining stateside during the Vietnam Era, as an electronics specialist on the Pershing Missile Program in Huntsville, Alabama. He had many hobbies and interests but he especially enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and watching sports.

He earned his management AS Degree from Roane State and continued his education with several courses at the University of Tennessee, He devoted most of his work career to the Nucleus, Inc (later Tennelec/Nucleus) starting as a technician and climbing the career ladder to become a valued member of senior management. When Nucleus, Inc closed he took on a managing position at Seimens, Inc in the electronic manufacturing department.

Proceeded in death by his parents, Bernard Guy Whedbee and Mary Evelyn Miller Whedbee. Survivors include: his wife and best friend of 46 years, Martha Louise Whedbee, who abundantly loved and faithfully cared for him during his battle with Alzheimer’s; his children, Frank and wife Jana Morphis, Bertha and husband Butch McMillian, and Sherrie Morphis; his grandchildren: Frank “Bo” Morphis, Cember and husband Michael Boyd, Joseph Morphis, Christy and husband Michael Longmire, Holley and husband Steven Bass, Janie and husband Emmanuel Morgan, Jennifer and husband Tim Ehlers, Christopher Morphis, Michel “Eugene” and wife Jennifer Patterson, Ashley and husband Benny Braden; his 26 great grandchildren, and his 1 great great grandchild; brother Joe and wife Donna Whedbee, sister Mary Anne and late husband Tom McBryde; nephews Michael and wife Beth Whedbee, John Mark and wife Amanda Whedbee, Josh McBryde and 3 great nephews and 1 great niece; and Aunt Betty Miller Mutchler. The family would like to recognize his lifelong friend, Rodney Veach. Also, the family would like to thank Cathy Keathley and Hospice Services for their love, care, and friendship to Bob and Lou.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with funeral services to follow. Reverend Garvan W. Walls will be officiating. Graveside service will be at 3:00 pm at the Anderson Memorial Gardens. Flowers may be sent to Premier Sharp Funeral Home or a memorial may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Printing Ministry.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Whedbee family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

