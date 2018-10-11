Obituaries

Isaiah Ramirez, of Clinton

Isaiah Ramirez, age 36 of Clinton, passed away, October 8, 2018.

Isaiah was born August 20, 1982 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He lived most of his life in East TN. He was member of Spring Hill Baptist Church of Claxton.

He was an electrician, he liked video games, music, working and most of all spending time with his family on the lake.

Proceeded by papaw, Roy Calvin, grandparents James and Katherine Lawson, uncles Benny Lawson and Kenneth Calvin, aunts Ruth Nation and Frances King.

Survived by wife Amy Ramirez, parents James and Vickie Lawson, children Keegan Ramirez, Shealee Morgan, Kinsley Ramirez, Jairen Svette, Damien Starnes and Cray Morgan, mother in law Susan Bunch, brother James Wayne Lawson, sisters Kristy and husband, Jason Morris and Lusinda Proctor, brother in law Morgan Bunch, sister in law Ruby Kitzmiller and also by a host of extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 14, 2018 between the hours of 2-4pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will the held at 4pm in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Gouge officiating. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the funeral home. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Ramirez family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

