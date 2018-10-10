Obituaries

Micah Shea Barger, Roddy Community of Spring City

Mr. Micah Shea Barger, age 29, a resident of the Roddy Community of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 8, 2018 in Rhea County, Tennessee from an automobile accident. He was born November 4, 1988 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Micah was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Spring City, Tennessee and was proudly employed at the Volkswagen Plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He liked to play the guitar and keyboard, enjoyed skateboarding, and was a self-taught tattoo artist. The most important thing to Micah was his children and he loved to play video games, throw darts, and watch scary movies with them. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Deborah Roddy; great grandparents, Grover and Ila Faye Hickey; and special uncle Merel Hickey.

Survivors include:

Children: Sheana Barger

Micah Barger, Jr.

And their mother, Lacy Barger, all of Evensville, TN

Ariel Barger

And her mother, Heather Osborne, both of Dayton, TN

Mother: Michelle Barger Crowdis & husband, James Hudson Crowdis IV of East Ridge, TN

Father: Anthony I. Roddy, & wife Lisa Moore Roddy of Dayton, TN

Grandparents: Sonny & Linda Hickey Barger of Spring City, TN

David Gentry, Jr. of Dothan, AL

Great Grandmother: Betty Gentry of Cincinnati, OH

Brothers & Sisters: Nathan Kincannon, Ethan Kincannon, Dakota DeVries Crowdis, Savannah Crowdis, James Hudson Crowdis V, T’Keyah Roddy, Anthony I. Roddy II, Amari Roddy, Gavin Roddy, Paige Garrison, Reeve Dobbins, Lily Dobbins, and Molly Dobbins

3 Nieces and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 12, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. George Waldo officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Micah Shea Barger.

