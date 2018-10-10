Obituaries

Thelma “Jean” Rhea, Oliver Springs

Thelma “Jean” Rhea, age 75 of Oliver Springs, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

She was born on May 1, 1943 to the late Harles E. and Georgia E. Saffles. Jean attended New Mountain View Baptist Church and was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher and Nursery Worker. She loved children and also worked at the Norwood Boys and Girls Club.

Proceeded by husband Isaac Rhea, brothers, Cecil Buster and Ben Ray Saffles, sister, Margaret Baker and daughter in law, Shelley Rhea.

Survived by her children, Amy E., Kurt, and Kent Rhea all of Oliver Springs, many cousins, extended family members and special friends, Fred R. Hickey, Hazel Hall and Lori Brown.

Special Thanks to Karen Ellis, Kelley Massengill and Fred Hickey for their special care of our family during Mom’s illness.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

The family will also receive friends at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville, TN on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 12-2pm. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 3:00pm at Hopewell Springs Baptist Church in Madisonville, TN with Pastor Gary Smith officiating and burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Rhea family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

