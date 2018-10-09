Obituaries

Vernon Wills, Rockwood

Mr. Vernon Wills, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018 at the Victorian Square in Rockwood, TN. Vernon was born March 20, 1929 in Rockwell, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Kenneth Ray Wills and Eliza Cornwell Wills, Wife; Jean Bell Wills, Daughter; Kathy Bell Wills.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Laverene Johnson (Don) of Rockwood, TN.

Gwinett Bulger of Michigan

Shannon Hait (Scott) of Michigan

Grandchildren: Dan Wills (Maria) of Michigan

Missie McKinny (Jeff) of Georgia

Beth Mitchell (Chris) of Rockwood, TN.

Ashley Bulger of Michigan

Courtney Bulger of Michigan

Brittany Kwiatkowski (James) of Michigan

Tyler Hait of Michigan

A.J. Hait of Michigan

Several Great-Great-Grandchildren

Interment and Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 1:00 pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Vernon Wills.

