Obituaries
Vernon Wills, Rockwood
Mr. Vernon Wills, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018 at the Victorian Square in Rockwood, TN. Vernon was born March 20, 1929 in Rockwell, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Kenneth Ray Wills and Eliza Cornwell Wills, Wife; Jean Bell Wills, Daughter; Kathy Bell Wills.
Survivors include:
Daughters: Laverene Johnson (Don) of Rockwood, TN.
Gwinett Bulger of Michigan
Shannon Hait (Scott) of Michigan
Grandchildren: Dan Wills (Maria) of Michigan
Missie McKinny (Jeff) of Georgia
Beth Mitchell (Chris) of Rockwood, TN.
Ashley Bulger of Michigan
Courtney Bulger of Michigan
Brittany Kwiatkowski (James) of Michigan
Tyler Hait of Michigan
A.J. Hait of Michigan
Several Great-Great-Grandchildren
Interment and Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 1:00 pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Vernon Wills.