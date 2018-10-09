Obituaries

H. Eugene Underwood, Clinton

H. Eugene Underwood, 87, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed through the veil Sunday evening, October 7th, 2018, surrounded by many loved ones. Affectionately known as “Woody” or “Gene”, he had made his home in the Dutch Valley community for many years.

Woody was preceded in death by his father George Lee Underwood and mother Elizabeth “Lissie” Thompson Underwood, sisters Jerrilene Underwood DeLozier, Alline Underwood Dinkins Craig, and Susie Underwood Cooper: by brothers Frank Underwood and Francis Underwood, and by daughter Helen Irene Underwood and beloved grandson Joshua Underwood.

Woody leaves to mourn his passing the following: beloved wife Patsy Brannon Underwood of Clinton, sons John Eugene Underwood of Knoxville, Robbie Underwood and wife Janice of Oliver Springs, David Underwood of Oliver Springs, Jerry Underwood of Reno, Nevada, and George Underwood and wife Angie of Cleveland, Tennessee, and daughter Yvonne Underwood and husband Bob Rector of Knoxville

Woody is also survived by brother Max Underwood and wife Reba of the Medford community near Lake City, Tennessee, sister Junie Underwood Gilliam and husband Larry of Henderson, Tennessee: grandchildren Jessi Underwood Giles, Reagon Newport, Karese Underwood Gephart, Micah Underwood, Jeremy Hall, Patrick Smelcher, Alison Underwood, Anna Underwood, and Skyla Underwood: also great-grandchildren Madeline Giles, Lainey Drew Giles, Keegan Gephart, Peyton Gephart, Amarese Gephart, Eleanor Gephart, Chloe Underwood, Josh Underwood, and Jayden Hall. In addition, Woody is survived by a veritable host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and other family members.

Woody was a Gospel preacher for most of his adult life, preaching at churches all over the southeastern United States, most recently at the Maynardville Church of Christ where he had labored for over 45 years. He also hosted a radio hour where he preached to faithful listeners all over East Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. Woody was truly a preacher in the old style, with powerful delivery borne of conviction, yet with reason and logical persuasion honed by many years of prayerful study in God’s Word. He was a Biblical scholar with few equals, having committed huge swaths of Holy Scripture to memory from which he could recite and make application at a moment’s notice. Woody for many years refused remuneration for his preaching, choosing instead to support his family by working as a meatcutter. He was most recently a fixture at Kroger in Oak Ridge where he worked for years and was known and loved by many loyal customers. Woody was a true patriarch, with family and friends alike looking to him for prayerful guidance.

Woody was a true Renaissance Man, having many avocations and passions. He was keenly interested in Cherokee culture and lore, and spent many hours learning the Cherokee dialect and history, as well as making all manner of collectibles such as arrowheads and spear points which he crafted in authentic manner. He held a prodigious knowledge of native herbs and plants, much of which was passed down to him by his father George. Woody was a talented musician who taught many to play guitar, as well as teaching many family and church members to read music using the old traditional shape note hymnals. He could craft charming items from wood, treasures such as fiddles and dulcimers, jewelry boxes and wall sconces. He was an accomplished horticulturist, raising bountiful gardens of vegetables which he shared freely.

This writer can unabashedly say that Dad was my hero for all my life. He lived with grace and conviction by that precious Code by which he preached and exhorted others to faith and Christian service. For his family and friends, we saw in him the personification of the words of the Apostle Paul in 1st Corinthians 11:1, to “Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ. “

Receiving of friends will be from 5:00 -7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, 209 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, Tennessee, with funeral following at 7:00 P.M. The funeral will be conducted by Robbie and David Underwood. Private interment will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, October 11th, 2018, at Clinch River Cemetery, Medford, Tennessee.

