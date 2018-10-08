Obituaries

Wayne Morris Patterson, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Wayne Morris Patterson, age 78, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018 at the Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, VA. Wayne was born on December 6, 1939 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Zee and Wilma Hammonds Patterson. Wayne was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. Wayne was a truck driver with Roadway Express. He enjoyed fishing and car races. In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Patterson.

Survivors:

Sons Terry Patterson and Mary of Mt. Carmel, TN

Scott Patterson and Paige of Kodak

Grandson Bryan Patterson of Powell

Great Granddaughter Brynlee Patterson of Powell

Sister Carol Patterson of Lake City

Special Friend Mary West of Halls

Former Daughter in Law Debbie Patterson of Powell

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM to go in procession to the Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

